Home Healthcare Market to Expand at a 10.5% CAGR from 2021-2028, Globally: TMR Report

Global home healthcare market growth is driven by the rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry, combined with an exponentially rising geriatric population. North America home healthcare services offering lucrative growth opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global home healthcare market is anticipated to flourish at a staggering 10.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, a valuation of USD 499.6 Bn is anticipated.



With rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry, combined with an exponentially rising geriatric population, the demand for affordable and good quality healthcare is inclining.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 238.1 Bn in 2020 Estimated Value US$ 499.6 Bn by 2028 Growth Rate 10.5% Forecast Period 2021–2028 No. of Pages 162 Pages Market Segmentation By Device Type and Service Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered 3M Health Care, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Phillips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations are leveraging key advancements such as artificial intelligence, telehealth, and automation to provide health services to patients within the comfort of their homes. A prominent trend in this regard is the increasing popularity of retail healthcare. It is expected that the amount of business conducted via this channel will double by the end of 2023.

Companies such as Walmart, Amazon, and CVS are already offering home healthcare services such as blood tests, vaccinations, and medical check-ups which are traditionally delivered within conventional healthcare settings. As global economic conditions lead to squeezed budgets, home healthcare services are only expected to take a turn for the better. Moreover, retail healthcare is easier to access than traditional healthcare.

Healthcare providers are also leveraging the popularity of wearable gadgets to introduce remote healthcare monitoring devices. This “Internet of Medical Things” has significantly widened in scope, encompassing simple devices such as heart rate tracking devices and smartwatches, to smart textiles capable of detecting blood pressure abnormalities. Moreover, they are also adept at predicting the risks of heart attacks. In addition, smart gloves capable of reducing tremors in Parkinson’s disease patients are also a testimony to the fact that home healthcare is on the rise.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global home healthcare market was worth US$ 238.1 billion as of 2020

From 2021 to 2028, demand for home healthcare services is likely to grow 1.8x

Telehealth and telemedicine services to experience significant uptake in upcoming years

By device type, patients are likely to opt for diagnostic & monitoring home devices for key chronic ailments

The emerging economies of the Asia Pacific are expected to provide major growth opportunities for key service providers



Home Healthcare Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

Various funding initiatives are augmenting home healthcare popularity. A case in point is the Hospital at Home® initiative. Developed by the Johns Hopkins Schools of Medicine and Public Health, the program offers good quality healthcare at nearly 1/3 rd of the actual cost

of the actual cost Service providers are integrating artificial intelligence to provide proper home healthcare service, from virtual nurse assistants to digital companionship, as well as remote patient monitoring.

Integration of telemedicine is further augmenting demand for home healthcare services. For instance, MedShield’s Hospital-at-home service, delivered by Quro Medical, allows members to receive a personalized treatment plan at home instead of in a general hospital ward. Additionally, the company’s SmartCare feature allows patients to schedule a call with a general practitioner for a virtual consultation



Home Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for over 40% of all home healthcare service deployment, attributed to an increase in the number of geriatrics across the continent.

Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market for home healthcare services. The region is expected to flourish at a CAGR of nearly 9% until 2028.

Home Healthcare Market: Prominent Players

The global home healthcare market is characterized by the presence of numerous regional as well as global entities. Some key home healthcare service providers profiled by TMR include:

3M Health Care

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Phillips Healthcare

Medtronic, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Prominent developments in the home healthcare domain by key players are as follows:

Starting in 2020, Bayer AG initiated the G4A Agents of Change program. The initiative is a partnership program that aims to foster a digital health ecosystem through which key start-ups can avail funding. On the home healthcare front, the company has funded two start-ups named Caria and Elly. The former uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help women in menopause track symptoms and connect them with evidence-based treatments. The latter is a “smart companion” for people with chronic conditions that aim to help them live healthier and happier lives.

In February 2023, CVS Health acquired the home healthcare services company Signify Health. Through this acquisition, CVS Health has become among the first pharmacy chains in the U.S. to enter the at-home healthcare space, and will be able to penetrate rural areas. Its main product offering is the at-home rapid-antigen testing for COVID-19

Home Healthcare Market- Key Segments

By Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Home Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Temperature Monitors Sleep Apnea Monitors Coagulation Monitors Pregnancy Test Kits Pulse Oximeters Pedometers

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices Insulin Delivery Devices Nebulizers Ventilator & CPAP Devices IV Equipment Dialysis Equipment

Home Mobility Assist Devices Wheelchairs Cranes & Crutches Other Home Mobility Assist Devices

Medical Supplies



By Service

Rehabilitation Services

Telehealth and Telemedicine Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Services



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



