SB161 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title), 20.285 (1) (gb), 39.42, 39.47 (title), 39.47 (1), 39.47 (2), 45.20 (2) (a) 1., 45.20 (2) (c) 1., 45.20 (2) (d) 1. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 28. (intro.) and 321.40 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 36.27 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: the Minnesota-Wisconsin tuition reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb161

