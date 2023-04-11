WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title), 20.285 (1) (gb), 39.42, 39.47 (title), 39.47 (1), 39.47 (2), 45.20 (2) (a) 1., 45.20 (2) (c) 1., 45.20 (2) (d) 1. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 28. (intro.) and 321.40 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 36.27 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: the Minnesota-Wisconsin tuition reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb161
You just read:
SB161 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-04-11
