Coeur Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") CDE today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2023.

Conference Call Details: U.S.: (855) 560-2581 Canada: (855) 669-9657 International: (412) 542-4166 Conference ID: Coeur Mining Replay Numbers: U.S.: (877) 344-7529 Canada: (855) 669-9658 International: (412) 317-0088 Conference ID: 886 46 04

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005864/en/