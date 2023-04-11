Sintetica® US Selects FFF Enterprises Inc. as the Exclusive Distributor for Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection

TEMECULA, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises Inc., the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor, today announced that it has entered an exclusive partnership with Sintetica® US—a subsidiary of international pharmaceutical company Sintetica S.A.—to provide Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, a short-acting amide-type local or regional anesthetic.

According to the FDA Drug Database, Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection has been assigned critical shortage status, so this partnership comes at a significant time to ensure access. FFF will supply the following dosages and strengths of Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection by Sintetica: 1% 20mg/2ml (10 mg per mL), 1% 50mg/5ml (10 mg per mL), 1% 100mg/10ml (10 mg per mL), 2% 40mg/2ml (20 mg per mL), 2% 100mg/5ml (20 mg per mL), 2% 200mg/10ml (20 mg per mL), 4% 200mg/5ml (40 mg per mL).

"We are honored that Sintetica selected us to work with them on this effort, especially in a time of critical shortage. Our partnership's primary goal is to ensure healthcare professionals don't have to go without Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection or make difficult decisions in the face of a shortage," said Patrick M. Schmidt, CEO of FFF Enterprises. "FFF has the ability to get this drug where it is needed, so we will deliver and stay true to our motto of Helping Healthcare Care®."

Frank Mullery, President of Sintetica US, said: "Sintetica is excited to announce the launch of Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, the first commercial launch for Sintetica US. Most importantly, we are bringing the product to market during a critical shortage, with our ability to produce large volumes of Lidocaine we will provide access to this important product when it's needed most. This milestone represents the first of many expected product launches for Sintetica US and is a great accomplishment of the entire global Sintetica team."

About Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection

For more information about Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, please click here. For full prescribing information specific to 1% and 2%, please click here. And for full prescribing information specific to 4%, please click here.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor specializing in plasma products, rare and orphan drugs, and vaccines. FFF Enterprises is the parent company of leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises' news site, as well as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

About Sintetica®

Based in Switzerland, Sintetica is a privately held international pharmaceutical company focused on emergency and intensive care, analgesics, local anesthetics and sterile injectable solutions in ampules, vials and IV bags for hospitals. Sintetica develops medicines in concentrated and ready-to-use (Premixed) formulations, which enables healthcare practitioners to administer these products without further manipulation and dilution, increasing patient safety and improving convenience for patients and HCPs. Sintetica runs sales subsidiaries in selected European markets and partners with leading distributors around the world.

For more information about Sintetica S.A.: www.sintetica.com

For more information about Sintetica US: www.sintetica.us

