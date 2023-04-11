Submit Release
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.6 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, net outflows of $700 million and distributions of $318 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)
By investment vehicle:

AUM  
2/28/2023

Net   
  Flows

Market
Depreciation

Distributions

AUM  
3/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:

  Advisory

$19,027

($53)

($484)

$ -

$18,490

  Japan Subadvisory

8,810

191

(201)

(87)

8,713

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,523

(14)

(108)

-

5,401

Total Institutional Accounts

33,360

124

(793)

(87)

32,604

Open-end Funds

38,745

(742)

(1,396)

(180)

36,427

Closed-end Funds

11,387

(82)

(380)

(51)

10,874

Total AUM

$83,492

($700)

($2,569)

($318)

$79,905

 

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-march-2023-301794911.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

