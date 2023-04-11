Emirates Auction breaks the world record for the most expensive license plate auctioned at USD 15m

Emirates Auction broke a new world record for selling the most expensive number plate, plate number P7, for $15 million at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction held on 8 April 2023 in Dubai.

Plate number P7 was sold for a whopping $15 million, making it the most expensive number plate in the world. The number was sold at the Most Noble Number charity auction, which was held on Saturday April 8, 2023.

The "P - 7" plate number has now broken the previous record set by the Abu Dhabi Plate "5 - 1" plate, also set by Emirates Auction, which was sold for $14 million in 2008.

The auction, organised by Emirates Auction, has raised $26.6 million that will go in full towards supporting the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Emirates Auction has been organising specialised number plate auctions in the UAE since 2004, and has become a leading auctioneer for high-end registration plates, attracting buyers from around the world. The top 10 most expensive number plates in the world have all been auctioned by Emirates Auction.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Matar Almannaei, Chairman of Emirates Auction, said: "Breaking world records is always exhilarating, but breaking a world record while making a difference in people's lives is truly priceless. The sale of plate number P7 for $15 million at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our bidders towards supporting the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign. We at Emirates Auction are proud to have played a role in this achievement, and we look forward to continuing our support for charitable causes through innovative auction events."

For his part, Omar Matar Almannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, said: "The Most Noble Numbers charity auction has once again demonstrated the remarkable generosity of the UAE community in supporting charitable causes. We are proud to have played a part in raising $26.6 million towards the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign through the sale of special vehicle plates."

Over the years, Emirates Auction has collaborated with various organisations and charities to raise funds for a variety of social causes, including education, health, and humanitarian aid. Through its charitable auctions, Emirates Auction has been able to make a positive impact on the lives of people in need, while also showcasing the potential of UAE to contribute to social causes.

