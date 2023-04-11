Submit Release
Reborn Coffee Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- 2022 Revenue Increased 42% to $3.2M

2022 Gross Profit Increased 49% to $2.1M

4 Locations Opened in 2022 for a Total of 11 Stores

BREA, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Opened 4 new locations in 2022, bring the total count to 11 stores.
  • Revenue increased 42% in the year ended December 31, 2022, to $3.2 million, up from $2.3 million during same period in 2021.
  • Company-operated store sales increased $1.0 million, or 44.5% in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Company-operated store gross profit was $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2021. Year-over-year company-operated store gross margins improved to 65.7% from 62.7%.
  • Announced plans to open new company-owned retail locations in Southern California and Korea, which, once opened, will bring its total global footprint to 14 stores.
  • Launched of a new line of Super-Premium Reborn Cold Brew Ice Creams to be marketed and distributed throughout the Company's retail locations.

Management Commentary

“2022 was a transformative year for Reborn and for our business, including our successful IPO on Nasdaq, [new partnerships], and ongoing location and product expansion,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “Our fourth quarter was highlighted by strong revenue growth as we continued to execute our expansion strategy, driven by strong customer demand, new product innovation and effective operational execution across our retail locations.

“We recently announced plans to open new company-owned retail locations in Southern California, which, once opened, will bring our total global footprint to 14 stores. We continue to seek out differentiated and prime locations to conduct due diligence and build on our pipeline of new company-owned locations. We are aggressively moving forward on strategically expanding our footprint in existing and new markets in California, the U.S. and globally, and developing our franchise opportunity.

“We have launched a new line of Super-Premium Reborn Cold Brew Ice Creams to be marketed and distributed throughout our retail locations. Super-Premium cold brew ice cream is a natural extension of our brand, mission and innovative specialty roasted coffee, and we are incredibly excited to begin offering it to customers.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on increasing our customer base and sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores. New innovative products like our Cascara and Super-Premium ice cream will help to build additional revenue, differentiate our brand, and broaden our reach beyond our retail locations into B2B and DTC sales. Internationally we are positioning Reborn for rapid expansion in new key markets and developing our franchise opportunity. Taken together, we believe we are well positioned to reach our goals for sustained operational execution and year-over-year revenue growth. We enter 2023 in a strong position and look forward to sharing our accomplishments as we strive to create value for our shareholders, customers, and employees,” concluded Kim.

Anticipated Milestones

  • Open 4 flagship locations in the U.S., targeting cities such as San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, and Kansas City.
  • Open 4 overseas locations outside the U.S., targeting countries such as South Korea, Austria, and Dubai.
  • Joint R&D projects with coffee farms in locations such as Hawaii and Colombia.
  • Expand B2B marketing to wholesale clubs and other major outlets and expand ecommerce marketing.
  • Launch new Reborn-branded products such red tea bag packs and cold brew cans.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were approximately $0.9 million for the period ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $0.7 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of 37%. Revenue increased 42% in the year ending December 31, 2022, to approximately $3.2 million, up from approximately $2.3 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in sales for the periods was primarily driven by the opening of new locations, and to the continued focus on marketing efforts to grow brand recognition.

Company-operated store gross profit was $0.6 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2021. Q4’22 company-operated store gross margins improved to 66.1% compared to 62.5% for the same period in 2021.

Company-operated store gross profit was $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2021. Year-over-year company-operated store gross margins improved to 65.7%.

Total operating costs and expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, were approximately $2.0 million compared to approximately $1.6 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of approximately 27%. Total operating costs and expenses for the year ending December 31, 2022, were approximately $6.8 million compared to approximately $4.8 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of approximately 40%.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $1.1 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss for the year ending December 31, 2022, was approximately $3.6 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $3.3 million, compared to approximately $1.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $3.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $0.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
REBN@mzgroup.us
949-491-8235

Company Contact:
Reborn Coffee, Inc.
ir@reborncoffee.com



Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31,   2022     2021  
             
ASSETS
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,019,035     $ 905,051  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0, respectively     780       -  
Inventories, net     132,343       88,877  
Prepaid expense and other current assets     477,850       191,838  
Total current assets     3,630,008       1,185,766  
Property and equipment, net     1,581,805       1,110,890  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     3,010,564       2,466,873  
Other assets     235,164       -  
                 
Total assets   $ 8,457,541     $ 4,763,529  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 87,809     $ 45,748  
Accrued expenses and current liabilities     233,053       124,535  
Loans payable to financial institutions     44,664       98,475  
Current portion of loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL)     30,060       7,957  
Current portion of loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP)     45,678       42,345  
Current portion of equipment loan payable     -       15,989  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     624,892       578,419  
Total current liabilities     1,066,156       913,468  
Loans payable to financial institutions, less current portion     6,234       23,228  
Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL), less current portion     469,940       492,043  
Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP), less current portion     98,697       124,793  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     2,529,985       2,011,702  
Total liabilities     4,171,012       3,565,234  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity                
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 13,163,126 and 11,634,523 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     1,316       1,163  
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021     -       -  
Additional paid-in capital     16,317,014       9,674,036  
Accumulated deficit     (12,031,801 )     (8,476,904 )
Total stockholders’ equity     4,286,529       1,198,295  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 8,457,541     $ 4,763,529  


Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31,   2022     2021  
             
Net revenues:            
Stores   $ 3,184,491     $ 2,204,201  
Wholesale and online     56,032       75,871  
Total net revenues     3,240,523       2,280,072  
                 
Operating costs and expenses:                
Product, food and drink costs—stores     1,092,573       821,713  
Cost of sales—wholesale and online     24,542       33,231  
General and administrative     5,663,950       3,988,805  
Total operating costs and expenses     6,781,065       4,843,749  
                 
Loss from operations     (3,540,542 )     (2,563,677 )
                 
Other income (expense):                
Other income     16,440       7,631  
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loan forgiven income     -       115,000  
Interest expense     (29,195 )     (16,172 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       (982,383 )
Total other income (expense), net     (12,755 )     (875,924 )
                 
Loss before income taxes     (3,553,297 )     (3,439,601 )
                 
Provision for income taxes     1,600       800  
                 
Net loss   $ (3,554,897 )   $ (3,440,401 )
                 
Loss per share:                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.32 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic and diluted     12,173,031       10,724,944  


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31,   2022     2021  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (3,554,897 )   $ (3,440,401 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Stock compensation     441,001       550,000  
Operating lease     21,065       65,545  
Depreciation     210,616       174,696  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       982,383  
Forgiveness of Paycheck protection program (PPP) loan     -       (115,000 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (780 )     3,853  
Inventories     (43,466 )     (73,598 )
Prepaid expense and other current assets     (521,176 )     (132,059 )
Accounts payable     42,062       (27,571 )
Accrued expenses and current liabilities     108,518       62.332  
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,297,058 )     (1,949,820 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (681,531 )     (348,224 )
Reacquisition of store     -       (150,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (681,531 )     (498,224 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     7,200,000       2,688,874  
Payment for offering costs     (997,870 )     -  
Proceeds from Line of Credit     685,961       -  
Repayment of Line of Credit     (685,961 )     -  
Proceeds from loans     262,215       1,028,027  
Repayments of loans     (355,783 )     (473,187 )
Repayments of equipment loan payable     (15,989 )     (19,187 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     6,092,573       3,224,527  
                 
Net increase in cash     2,113,984       776,483  
                 
Cash at beginning of period     905,051       128,568  
                 
Cash at end of period   $ 3,019,035     $ 905,051  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:                
Issuance of common shares for repurchase of lease and leasehold improvements   $ -     $ 150,000  
Conversion of debt to common stock issuances   $ -     $ 2,014,766  
Forgiveness of paycheck protection program (PPP) loan   $ -     $ 115,000  
Issuance of common shares for service   $ 441,000     $ 550,000  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Cash paid during the years for:                
Interest   $ 8,530     $ 16,172  
Income taxes   $ 1,600     $ 800  
Lease liabilities and assets   $ 926,626     $ 544,873  


