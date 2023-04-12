Strike out Dravet benefiting the Dravet Syndrome Foundation

We acknowledge that our many accomplishments are only through the generosity of our supporters, so we truly appreciate the Boston community rallying behind us for this event.”
— Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director, DSF
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTES, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Families from the local Dravet syndrome patient community in Boston, Massachusetts, will host Strike Out Dravet on Thursday, May 11, 2023 to benefit the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) at Kings Dining and Entertainment in Seaport. The event is set to be the premier event on the East Coast, having previously been held in New York as the DSF City Bash. The planning committee is made up entirely of volunteers who have a loved one with Dravet syndrome and who desperately want to see improved treatments and a better quality of life for all those living with this disease. Funds raised at the event will help to fund cutting-edge research into Dravet syndrome, to improve the quality of life for patients and lead to a cure.
Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), status epilepticus, and accidents. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family.
The evening event includes cocktails, dinner and bowling as well as silent and live auctions. Event sponsors to date include Title Sponsor: Draft Kings; Gold Sponsors: Atreides Management, The Bower Family, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, and UCB; Silver Sponsors: Stoke Therapeutics and CAMP4; and In-Kind Sponsor: Kings Dining and Entertainment. You can learn more about the event, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets at www.strikeoutdravet.org. Said Mary Anne Meskis, DSF Executive Director, “Our mission is propelled forward each year through donations that support innovative and groundbreaking research, as well as the important educational programs and resources for patient families that DSF funds. We acknowledge that our many accomplishments are only through the generosity of our supporters, so we truly appreciate the Boston community rallying behind us for this event."
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded almost $6.7M in research grant awards and over $210K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at www.dravetfoundation.org.
