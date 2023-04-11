Flywire to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Flywire will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 5:00pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Mike Ellis, CFO.



The conference call will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Flywire

Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports 3,100 + clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

