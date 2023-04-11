Crystal Mance, Releases Her New Book, "R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation"

R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation
Crystal Mance 2
Crystal Mance, Daughter of the King and Multi-talented Entrepreneur, Releases Her New Book, "R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation"
"R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation" is a guide that will inspire and encourage readers to trust God and pursue their dreams.”
— Crystal Mance
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Mance, Daughter of the King and Multi-talented Entrepreneur, Releases Her New Book, "R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation"
Crystal Mance, a respected mentor, pastor, preacher, conference speaker, and entrepreneur, has released her latest book, "R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation." The book is a powerful tool that will help readers find their way back to God, even in the midst of life's challenges.
Crystal is a passionate and fun-loving woman of God. With a Master's degree in Life Coaching and Biblical Counseling from Integrity Bible Institute, she has spent years ministering to women around the world, challenging them to embrace their true identity in Christ and fulfill their earthly life purpose. Through her transparency and encouraging words, she has witnessed countless lives transformed by the power of God.
In her new book, Crystal shares her journey of faith and the lessons she learned along the way. With a compassionate heart and a practical approach, she provides readers with tools and strategies to overcome the obstacles that hinder them from living the abundant life that God intended.
"R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation" is not just a book, it's a guide that will inspire and encourage readers to trust God and pursue their dreams. It's a must-read for anyone who wants to grow spiritually, emotionally, and mentally.
Crystal Mance is married to her husband, Darryl, for 10+ years, and they are parents to two adult children and God Mom to many. She is a dynamic speaker and a trusted mentor, whose impact on people's lives is immeasurable.
For more information about Crystal Mance and her new book, "R.E.S.E.T. Releasing Every Situation Encourages Transformation," please visit her website at www.crystalmance.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.