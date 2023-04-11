Britteny Petty's New Book "Stop The Drama Stop Comparing & Focus On You" Empowers Teen Girls

Author Britteny Petty's Book "Stop The Drama Stop Comparing and Focus On You" Empowers Teen Girls to Overcome Comparison Syndrome and Rediscover Self-Worth
I wrote this book to address the dire need I personally witnessed while working inside the classroom”
— Britteny Petty
Britteny Petty, a published author, counselor, therapist, and life coach, is proud to announce the release of her debut book, "Stop The Drama Stop Comparing and Focus On You." The book aims to help teenage girls rediscover their self-worth, heal from mental and physical abuse, and overcome the comparison syndrome.
Britteny's passion for helping others stems from her own life experiences. As a former teenage girl who succumbed to peer pressure, she understands the challenges that young women face in today's society. Her experiences have given her the ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their past. She has worked in various fields, including Corporate America, education, and the military, and is now on a journey to help teens and women live a life full of purpose.
"Stop The Drama Stop Comparing and Focus On You" is the culmination of Britteny's passion for promoting positivity and helping women create systems to gain control of their lives. The book is designed to provide practical guidance and support to help teenage girls overcome negative self-talk, improve their self-esteem, and embrace their unique qualities. The book is a must-read for anyone struggling with comparison syndrome, anxiety, or self-doubt.
"I wrote this book to address the dire need I personally witnessed while working inside the classroom," said Britteny. "I believe that every young woman deserves to know her worth and have the tools necessary to navigate life's toughest challenges. With 'Stop The Drama Stop Comparing and Focus On You,' I hope to empower young women to live their best lives and achieve their full potential."
"Stop The Drama Stop Comparing and Focus On You" is now available online.
