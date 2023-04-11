Economic Mission to Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

Flight Brussels – Istanbul TK1938 (11.25 – 15.50)

Flight Istanbul – Riyadh TK140 (20.15 – 00.25+1)

Checking at Al Mashreq Boutique Hotel

09.30 – 10.30 Breakfast briefing of the mission

10.30 – 13.00 Seminar : The importance of the Financial Sector in Saudi Arabia

Doing business in Saudi & Legal reforms on the Saudi Financial Sector – by AP Legal

Financial Sector Development Programme – Topic: Saudi Arabia the new hub of Financial Services

Islamic Development Bank – Topic : The roles of the Islamic Bank in the Saudi Development Plan 2030

Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) – Topics : Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) ; The Transformational Role of Big Tech in the Financial Sector

Saudi Payments Co. – Topic: The future of the Digital Payments in Saudi

13.00 – 14.00 Lunch break

14.00 – 20.00 B2Bs and networking diner

10.00 – 14.00 Site visit to KAFD and presentations at Fintech Saudi with its members

15.00 – 20.00 Site visit and diner in the historical city – Diriyah

Discovery of the financial ecosystem of Saudi Arabia

18.00 Departure to the Residence of the Belgian Ambassador

19.00 – 22.30 Networking reception at the Residence

22.30 Departure to the hotel