The future of AI: A discussion with the National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC)

In 2020, the National AI Initiative Act provided for the creation of a National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) to advise the president and the White House on the technical and policy landscape for AI. Officially launched in April 2022, 26 experts in AI from civil society, the private sector, and academia were appointed to the NAIAC. The committee will be releasing its initial report and recommendations to the president and Congress on April 26, 2023.

On April 26, join Governance Studies at Brookings for a conversation with members of the NAIAC to discuss their report, the current state of AI, and the issues these present for the future in the United States. The panel will be moderated by Cameron Kerry, the Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch distinguished visiting fellow at the Brookings Center for Technology Innovation.

This event will be available for in-person attendance or to watch online. Online viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #NationalAI.