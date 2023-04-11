Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,447 in the last 365 days.

The future of AI: A discussion with the National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC)

In 2020, the National AI Initiative Act provided for the creation of a National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) to advise the president and the White House on the technical and policy landscape for AI. Officially launched in April 2022, 26 experts in AI from civil society, the private sector, and academia were appointed to the NAIAC. The committee will be releasing its initial report and recommendations to the president and Congress on April 26, 2023.

On April 26, join Governance Studies at Brookings for a conversation with members of the NAIAC to discuss their report, the current state of AI, and the issues these present for the future in the United States. The panel will be moderated by Cameron Kerry, the Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch distinguished visiting fellow at the Brookings Center for Technology Innovation.

This event will be available for in-person attendance or to watch online. Online viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #NationalAI.

You just read:

The future of AI: A discussion with the National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more