MDC will help you survive in the wild with free online Basic Survival Kit for the Hunter class April 18

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—No one can anticipate the unanticipated, and emergencies rarely announce their arrival beforehand. The best action to take when heading out into the woods, whether it’s for hunting, hiking, or camping, is to be prepared.

Anything can happen when out in nature. To help outdoors people be prepared, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a virtual Basic Survival Kit for the Hunter program Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30-7:30 pm. The class s is free and open to ages nine years and up. It will offer helpful information for all sorts of outdoor adventurers.

“When you go hunting or hiking you should be prepared for the unexpected. This could be anything from getting lost to a pop up storm, or any other situation that may occur causing you to have to spend the night in the woods,” said Bryant Hertel, manager at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting range and Outdoor Education Center. The class will be taught by Busch Range staff.

This virtual program will provide a time for hunters or hikers to discuss basic survival items that will help if they were to become lost overnight in the woods. It will discuss the importance of creating a hunt plan in advance, how to put together a basic survival kit, and ways to handle potential emergencies. Topics like water filtration systems and building a fire in adverse conditions will also be covered.

The virtual Basic Survival Kit for the Hunter program is a free, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Q6. Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program. If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.