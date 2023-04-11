USC Holdings Corporation Expands the Saltville, Virginia Facility

USC Holdings Corporation proudly announces the expansion of the production facility located in Saltville, Virginia. The Saltville facility was acquired in 2007 and produces evaporated salt for the food, pool, agricultural feed, chemicals, and oilfield markets.

This expansion will yield 30,000 tons of additional production capacity and improve reliability and efficiency through machinery upgrades, including a new packaging line. The facility is expanding its staging capacity by adding 31,000 square feet of storage and an additional silo.

The investment will help meet the growing demand from customers through the expansion of a site that provides more than 50 manufacturing jobs to the local economy. The additional packaging capacity will improve facility efficiencies and enhance competitiveness.

Marcie Peters, President of USC Holdings Corporation said, "Customer commitment is one of our core values. Investing to expand our capacity and capabilities is a clear commitment to our valued customers that we will grow with them."

The expansion is anticipated to be online in the second quarter of 2023.

About United Salt Corporation

United Salt Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of USC Holdings Corporation, is a privately owned seller of salt products used in the production of food, chemical processing, oilfield drilling and production fluids, deicing, agricultural feed, and industrial and residential water softening. In business since 1928, the Company is based in Houston, Texas. Its salt products are produced at facilities located in Hockley and Baytown, Texas; Saltville, Virginia; and Carlsbad, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.unitedsalt.com.

