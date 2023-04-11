High School Students Compete in Rotary International 4-Way Test Speaking Competition

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick in Urbana, MD sponsored two students from Oakdale and Urbana High to compete in the Rotary International 4-Way Test speaking competition

On April 1, 2023, Eileen Kim of Urbana High School and Pragna Yalamanchili of Oakdale High School advanced as semi finalists representing the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick to the Regional International Semifinal Four Way Test Speaking Contest. Hundreds of students competed this past weekend where the field of contestants was narrowed down to four.

Yalamanchili, a gifted orator and Oakdale Rotary Interact Club President, was subsequently selected as one of the four finalists and will advance to the Finals. Yalamanchili's excellent presentation skills and outstanding message have earned her a place in the Regional District competition on April 22, where she will compete for a $1500 scholarship.

The Rotary International 4-Way Test is a guiding principle for Rotarians worldwide and is based on four simple questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? The 4-Way Test speaking competition challenges high school students to apply these principles to their own lives and share their insights with others.

Eileen Kim, a freshman at Urbana High School, was inspired to enter the competition after seeing the notice on her school bulletin board. "I think that public speaking is an important skill to have because it prepares you for the future. Obviously, there are benefits that will show in school or work presentations, but public speaking also helps you to build social connections and can improve the way you present yourself as a person. Through my experience, I've found that not only does public speaking help in social situations, but it also helps in feeling more confident and being able to carry meaningful conversations with others."

Yalamanchili, a junior at Oakdale High, wants ti become an environmental lawyer in the future. The title for Yalamanchili's speech was "Ignoring the Climate Crisis: A Multi-Trillion Dollar Mistake."

