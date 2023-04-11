Vision Products, LLC to Demonstrate its SA-62/S Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display at the U.S. Army Aviation 2023 Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, April 26-28, 2023

Vision Products (www.visionproducts.llc), a leader in head mounted displays (HMDs) for military aviation, will demonstrate its SA-62/S HMD driven by CATI's X-IG® Image Generator along with a full-scale mockup of its new HMD for Degraded Visual Environments (DVEs) in CATI Training Systems' Booth #2416 at the Army Aviation Summit.

The SA-62/S is a low-cost system that displays symbology and video imagery over a very wide 62° diagonal field of view. Its high resolution (1920 x 1200) color OLED microdisplays provide an extremely sharp image. Its innovative free form prism eyepiece design has minimal peripheral obscuration, providing users with an unobstructed view of the real world.

The SA-62/S can be mounted to a helmet or a soft-mount using a standard AKA2 or ANVIS interface plate and flipped up to a secure stowage position when not in use, similar to night vison goggles (NVG). As with NVGs, the SA-62/S has adjustments to ensure that users always have the correct fit for comfortable viewing. Optional flip-up semitransparent filters control light in bright ambient environments.

Vision Products' A3RO-DS62/S HMD will also be on display. This HMD is being developed for the Army for operating in degraded environments. The HMD provides pilots a day/night HMD capability using their standard issue ANVIS NVGs.

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn display solutions for commercial and government customers. Specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of state-of-the-art high-resolution wide field-of-view head-worn displays and vision systems, its products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and displays for medical applications. Learn more at www.visionproducts.llc.

About CATI Training Systems

CATI is a visual system provider with an OpenGL™ Silicon Graphics (SGI) based image generator, X–IG®. CATI provides engineering services and products for government, commercial, and civilian organizations around the world. CATI′s image generator solutions and UAS Training devices are commercial off-the-shelf PC-based image generators specifically designed around OpenGL™, a high-performance graphics application programming interface (API), and OpenFlight™, the 3D standard format for the visual simulation industry.

