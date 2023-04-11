The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos highlights budget investments for the Canadian Dental Care Plan

VICTORIA, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Through Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is making key investments in our public health care system to ensure a healthy future for Canadians.

Today the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, met with oral health professionals and patients at the Camosun College Dental Clinic in Victoria, British Columbia, to highlight Budget 2023's investments in stronger public health care, including funding to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

Every Canadian deserves good oral health care, yet one-third of Canadians are unable to visit an oral health professional because they do not have dental insurance.

Last December, as the first step to help improve access, the Government of Canada launched the Canada Dental Benefit that allows eligible families to receive the financial support they need to cover dental expenses for children under 12 years of age. To date, it has helped more than 250,000 children get brighter smiles and healthier teeth.

However, it isn't just children who need affordable dental care. This is why Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing to implement the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. Once implemented, it will support up to nine million uninsured Canadians who have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000, with the oral health care they need. The plan is expected to begin rolling out by the end of 2023 with full implementation by the end of 2025.

In addition to cost, other factors may also prevent Canadians from accessing the dental care they need, such as living in a remote community, or requiring specialized care due to a disability.

Budget 2023 also proposes to provide $250 million over three years, starting in 2025-26, and $75 million ongoing, to Health Canada to establish an Oral Health Access Fund. The fund will complement the Canadian Dental Care Plan by investing in targeted measures to address oral health gaps among vulnerable populations and reduce barriers to accessing care, including in rural and remote communities.

With these significant investments in Budget 2023, and the ongoing work with provinces, territories, and health partners, we will continue to improve our public health care system so Canadians can get the care they need.

Quotes

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan will be larger than any other permanent government benefit program to date as it aims to improve access to dental care for up to 9 million uninsured Canadians, including children, people living with disabilities and seniors. With this program, we will help make sure that nobody in Canada has to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills at the end of the month."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Canada's Minister of Health

Related Products

SOURCE Health Canada