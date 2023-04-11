Flushable Wipes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023-2031, Reaching US$ 5.1 Billion: As per TMR Study

There were 2,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,370 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global flushable wipes market stood at US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031.
The market value of flushable wipes is also increasing due to rising consumer awareness about hygiene and sanitation. In many parts of the world, including developed countries, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices.
Flushable wipes offer a convenient and effective way to clean oneself after using the toilet, making them an attractive option for consumers.
Additionally, the growing popularity of personal care products is also expected to contribute to market growth in the coming years. As consumers become more conscious of their personal grooming habits, the demand for personal care products is expected to increase.
Flushable wipes offer a convenient and hygienic way to clean oneself, making them an attractive option for consumers looking to maintain a high level of personal hygiene.
Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce is a major factor that is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the flushable wipes market. E-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of personal care products, including flushable wipes. The convenience of online shopping and the availability of a variety of products at competitive prices are expected to drive demand for flushable wipes through online channels.
In addition, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is anticipated to accelerate the market prospects in the near future. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of their consumption habits on the environment, and they are increasingly looking for eco-friendly alternatives.
Flushable wipes, which are made from biodegradable materials and are designed to break down quickly in water, are seen as a more sustainable option compared to traditional wet wipes.
Global Flushable Wipes Market: Growth Drivers
Global Flushable Wipes Market: Regional Landscape
Global Flushable Wipes Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players in the global Flushable Wipes market are:
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Flushable Wipes industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Flushable Wipes. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:
Global Flushable Wipes Market: Segmentation
Type
Scent Type
Price
Pack Size
Application
End-user
Distribution Channel
Regions
