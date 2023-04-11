UPDATE - LIVE BY INVITE: neals of nealthy share secrets of balance at NFT.NYC

Startup nealthy is introducing Web3 ETF Index Token Solution

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY , April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Dubai-based startup nealthy, which is helping investors enter the rapidly growing Web3 and fintech spaces via balanced and user-friendly index tokens that replicate the structure of traditional exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is introducing the neals, a unique collection of joyful characters. Neals have been invited to share the secrets of their stress-free finance and investment strategies at the prestigious Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan at 9 am on April 14, 2023 during the opening hours of NFT.NYC.

From entertainment and healthcare to finance and education, blockchain-based innovation has taken the world by storm. With the meteoric rise of Web3 and NFT, a wide range of blockchain applications are reimagining what is possible in the world of business thanks to the transparency and efficiency of decentralized applications. However, the DeFi space has faced a glaring lack of user-friendly solutions built natively for Web3. From NFTs to dApps - many of these otherwise high-impact innovations are inaccessible by the vast majority of traditional investors.

Startup nealthy is addressing this problem head-on by creating the blockchain equivalent of ETFs. It can accurately replicate the entire market using a specially designed asset, thereby providing an entry point for investors of all kinds into the world of blockchain asset ownership. This removes the need to track and manage multiple assets, portfolios and projects spread across a multitude of platforms, all while securing the advantages presented in each market of the selected tokens in the ETF-like basket of assets.

As part of the NFT.NYC conference, nealthy is introducing neals – newly discovered advanced creatures that use advanced software to manage index wealth and maximize gains throughout their society. Unlike humans who are susceptible to emotions, market swings and fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), neals invest in broad market indexes, building value with steady growth over the long term. The neals will share their knowledge and culture with event attendees, in the hopes that more people can join the movement and reap the benefits of steady, long-term asset accumulation and appreciation – the nealthy way.

The nealthy team is comprised of experts in the fields of data science, diversified index tokens and virtual assets. Led by CEO Ludwig Schroedl, CTO Zied Said, and CMO Tim Pascual, the platform recently raised $1.3 million to fund expansion, streamline access and empower the development of secure investment products for the Web3 space.

CEO Ludwig Schroedl commented on the unveiling of the neals by saying: "It is important for us to build identity and culture around the neals. These characters show how “boring” investing in index products can be the most efficient and effective way to invest in wide markets and participate by the gains of it. As I found personally, my ability to pick crypto projects and stocks is limited by my time. I always loved the idea of “buy and forget.” The neals also tie our project to the culture of Web3. While our core function is replicating markets, our tokens also provide access to underlying utilities that make crypto fun. This way we can follow the neals and be truly “nealthy,” separated from the stress of finance and able to focus on the culture of life."

For a chance to win a prize, participants must take or share a picture with a neal, upload it to their Twitter, and then tag and follow @nealthy_xyz. There is a 1 ETH prize pool up for grabs, with the winners being chosen based on creativity, reach and engagement of their post. For more detail, follow nealthy’s Twitter and Instagram account.

Interested participants can pre-register for nealthy alpha here to start earning rewards and invite friends to rank up on the nealthy leaderboard. Members of the nealthy alpha community will be the first to get notified of token launches and dApp release.

About nealthy

Startup nealthy was founded by experienced serial entrepreneurs and cultured DeFi investors to provide accessible, diversified exposure to digital assets. Layering portfolio management deep tech on crypto tokens, nealthy is more than just curated assets. Combined with transparency of funds, nealthy provides ETF and index-like funds for the digital asset investor. Visit www.nealthy.com for registration and media inquiries and follow nealthy on Twitter.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



