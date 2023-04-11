Boston Realty Advisors and Advisors Living Honor Team Members

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Following a record year for 2022, Boston Realty Advisors, the Boston area's largest independent real estate brokerage, and affiliated residential sales platform Advisors Living today honored more than 60 of their employees, brokers, residential advisors, teams and executives with awards for outstanding achievement during the year.

Boston Realty Advisors Founder and Senior Partner Jason S. Weissman and other executives honored the Boston Realty Advisors and Advisors Living team members for a year in which the company's divisions achieved record-breaking sales, leasing and real estate industry advisory growth.

The entire New Development team, led by Chief Executive Officer Janice Dumont, received the New Development Team Award.

ABOUT BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS AND ADVISORS LIVING Founded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is a Boston-based, privately held, locally operated real estate firm. Advisors Living is the rapidly growing residential sales platform of the company. BRA is data-driven, with real-time insight on real estate trends ranging from commercial and residential development to debt and equity markets. BRA applies industry experience to inform decisions, manage risk, and maximize profitability for its clients. For more information on BRA and Advisors Living, please go to www.bradvisors.com and www.advisorsliving.com.

