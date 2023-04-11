Show your support for the outdoors while enjoying a day at the ballpark

Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Iowa Cubs, for Outdoors Day with the Iowa Cubs, on April 29.

The first 500 youth through the gates will receive a voucher to claim a youth fishing pole as they leave the park.

Kids activities are available near the indoor playground, including backyard bass, t-shirt coloring, custom iron-ons and a selfie booth.

Visit with State Conservation Officers at the Turn in Poachers trailer and race a sailboat.

All attendees may enter a drawing for the chance to win a lifejacket.

Gates open at 2:08 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each, and $4 from the sale of each ticket goes to support the Iowa Hunter Education Association. Go to https://fevo.me/drn2023 for ticket information.

Iowa Hunter Education Instructor Association is committed to supporting organized conservation and outdoor recreation programs and efforts across the state of Iowa. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the primary functions of IHEIA are to provide funding and support to Iowa's Hunter Education, Fish Iowa, Becoming an Outdoors Woman, Outdoor Journey for Girls, Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Field to Fork, Hook and Cook, various youth shooting sports programs and other outdoor skills-based offerings.