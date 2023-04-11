Submit Release
State Officials, Local Organizers Tout World-Class Sports Event — The 2023 Ocean Race — That's Coming to RI in May

PROVIDENCE, RI – Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, legislative and government agency leaders, and local organizers will promote a prestigious global sporting event that's coming to Rhode Island next month, The Ocean Race, at the State House tomorrow.

Sleek, high-speed sailboats — one skippered by Bristol native Charlie Enright — are racing around the world, ultimately covering 32,000 nautical miles. It is estimated that the fleet will arrive in Newport from Itajaí, Brazil, on or around May 10. This stopover will last until May 21 when the fleet starts the race's fifth leg en route to Aarhus, Denmark.

The 2015 and 2018 race stopovers, held at Fort Adams State Park, drew tens of thousands of visitors to Newport and generated tens of millions of dollars in economic activity in Rhode Island. They also set high levels of environmental sustainability for large-scale public events by reducing the use of plastic bottles, diverting tons of trash from landfill collection, and raising awareness of ocean health.

What: Public event to promote the 2023 stopover of The Ocean Race in Newport

When: Wednesday, April 12, 1:30 PM

Where: The State Room, State House

Who: Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, State Rep. and House Finance Chairman Marvin L. Abney, DEM Director Terry Gray, Sail Newport Executive Director Brad Read, and Charlie Enright, Skipper of 11th Hour Racing Team's sailboat, M?lama

