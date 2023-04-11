How worried are Californians about access to water? A new study breaks that down

When you turn on the tap, how confident are you that clean water will flow? Are you that certain about water access in five years? In 10? How about 20? Perhaps the most consequential impact of the climate crisis is how it will affect our access to reliable, clean drinking water. California has been through the wringer in the last decade with extreme heat, record drought, historic wildfires and, most recently, devastating flooding — all of which can and have affected some residents’ access to water.