FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 11, 2023

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Media Advisory

Judge Brenda A. Sexton named administrative judge of the second judicial circuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judge Brenda A. Sexton as circuit administrative judge for the second judicial circuit. The second judicial circuit includes the circuit courts for Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. Judge Sexton was named county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Cecil County in January of this year. Both of her appointments are set to begin on April 15, 2023, when Circuit and County Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes steps down. For a copy of the prior press release announcing Judge Sexton’s appointment, please follow this link.

###