Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,390 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Judge Brenda A. Sexton named administrative judge of the second judicial circuit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 11, 2023

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory
Judge Brenda A. Sexton named administrative judge of the second judicial circuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judge Brenda A. Sexton as circuit administrative judge for the second judicial circuit. The second judicial circuit includes the circuit courts for Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. Judge Sexton was named county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Cecil County in January of this year. Both of her appointments are set to begin on April 15, 2023, when Circuit and County Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes steps down. For a copy of the prior press release announcing Judge Sexton’s appointment, please follow this link.

###

You just read:

Media Advisory: Judge Brenda A. Sexton named administrative judge of the second judicial circuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more