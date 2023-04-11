Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 10, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of April 10 will include the following:

Tuesday, April 11 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett, SLED Chief Mark Keel and others for a news conference to urge the General Assembly to pass legislation that increases criminal penalties for illegal gun possession and to pass bond reform, Governor’s Office, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 11 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join Palmetto Pride, Duke Energy, and Keep Greenville Beautiful for a Grab a Bag S.C. cleanup event, Wenwood Soccer Complex, 1967 Ridge Road, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, April 12 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the South Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, 141 Monticello Trail, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 13: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services and academic partners in recognizing National Collegiate Recovery Day, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Leadership South Carolina Graduation, Francis Marion University, Jean and Hugh Leatherman Medical Center Auditorium, 201 West Evans Street, Florence, S.C.

Sunday, April 16 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the closing ceremonies of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for April 3, 2023, included:

Monday, April 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the Medical University of South Carolina and the South Carolina Research Authority in recognizing Innovation Month, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a local official.

12:15 PM: Meeting with former Governor Jeb Bush.

Wednesday, April 5

8:30 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a virtual Southern Crescent Regional Commission Meeting.

10:45 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:15 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina National Guard and the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize the Month of the Military Child, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina State Firefighters Association’s annual luncheon, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined Darlington Raceway and the Department of Public Safety for a press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 6

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a federal agency.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:10 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Saturday, April 8

12:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

1:44 PM: Agency call.

2:03 PM: Call with a local official.

2:13 PM: Agency call.