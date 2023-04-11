Blanchard Machinery Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new operations in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Blanchard Machinery Company (Blanchard), a leading construction equipment supplier, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Calhoun County. The company’s $46 million investment will create 30 new jobs. Approximately 150 existing jobs will be transferred from its Lexington County operations to the new facility.

Founded in 1952, Blanchard is Caterpillar's exclusive distributor for machine and generator sales, rental, machine parts and service in South Carolina. The company serves a wide range of industries including construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, electric power generation and marine power.

While maintaining an existing corporate campus in West Columbia, Blanchard plans to purchase nearly 60 acres at Sandy Run Industrial Park, in Calhoun County, to build an approximately 150,000-square-foot facility. This will allow the company to expand its footprint for parts, service, component rebuilds, complete machine rebuilds, and provide additional support services for its other 14 branches across South Carolina.

Blanchard will relocate a portion of its operations to the new facility in Calhoun County, while some operations including corporate administration functions, machine sales, used parts and Blanchard Energy will remain at its West Columbia campus.

Operations are estimated to be complete in 2026.

QUOTES

“As we look to the future, we must continue to expand our footprint and enhance our offerings to serve the ever-changing needs of our customers. As the fourth generation leading the dealership, our responsibility is to build upon the legacy of those who came before us and ensure that we leave the dealership and our communities better for future generations to come.” -Blanchard Machinery Company President Boyd Blanchard

“Once again this announcement shows that South Carolina is the perfect location for businesses to thrive. We are proud that a homegrown company such as Blanchard continues to grow in the great state of South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing how their expansion will support businesses across the state.” - Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s robust logistics network continues to grow, allowing businesses to transport their products efficiently throughout our state and around the world. Congratulations to our long-standing partner, Blanchard, on their new facility.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Calhoun County welcomes the Blanchard family and their team. We are truly grateful that a fourth generation family company with an established track record of success has chosen the Sandy Run Industrial Park in Calhoun County as their new operations campus! This investment will have a long-lasting impact as it brings increased opportunity through quality good paying jobs for our citizens.” -Calhoun County Economic Development Director John E. McLauchlin

FIVE FAST FACTS