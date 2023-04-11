Monroe® Expands Product Lines in April with 25 New Part Numbers for Popular Applications

New Products Now Available for Over 8 Million Total VIO in the US and Canada

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Michigan, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco’s DRiV group, announced new part numbers for its Monroe Quick-Strut® assemblies, OESpectrum® shocks and struts, and conversion kits. With this expansion, Monroe products are now available for more than 8 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in the United States and Canada.



16 part numbers are new for Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies covering more than four million VIO. Quick-Strut assemblies have vehicle-specific designs that meet or exceed OE structural quality standards for exceptional durability and fit, and feature strut rods engineered to bend up to 15mm with no cracking or fracturing to help maintain vehicle control. Quick-Strut assembly coverage in the US and Canada is now available for domestic and import passenger cars, CUVs and trucks, including the 2020-2014 Nissan Rogue AWD and 2021-2017 Rogue Sport (#173074, front right; and #173075, front left); 2021-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee (3.6L AWD & 5.7L RWD – Exc. Air Suspension); and 2021-2016 Dodge Durango (3.6L AWD & 5.7L RWD - Exc. Sport Suspension) (#173077, front right; and #173078, front left).

Monroe OESpectrum light truck shock absorbers feature Monroe’s Twin Technology Active Control System™ to isolate noise, vibration and harshness while providing exceptional control under most driving conditions. Additionally, they provide exceptional handling and consistency with rod displaced valving, tuned to each vehicle, that adjusts to road extremes. New in April are five parts that cover over two million VIO, including 2022-2020 Toyota Highlander models (#37408, rear).

New coverage is also available under Monroe’s suspension conversion kit offering. Designed to convert a vehicle’s factory-equipped electronic suspension to a conventional suspension, this conversion kit is engineered for a superior fit and comes with easy installation instructions to restore factory ride height (where applicable). This conversion kit features premium Monroe components, including application-tuned shock and strut, coil springs, and all necessary mounting hardware for an easy, bolt-on solution. Part numbers 90033C1, 90033C2, and 90033C3 (front and rear) are currently available for 2018-2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country and GMC Sierra 1500 models.

In addition to April’s 25 new part numbers, Monroe expands coverage by more than 2 million vehicles across 33 existing part numbers already available within Monroe’s product offering. Based on the latest application data, 20 Quick-Strut assemblies, seven OESpectrum shocks & struts and six Strut-Mate® accessory part numbers now offer additional coverage for new popular applications. 20 existing Quick-Strut assembly part numbers expand coverage by nearly two million VIO, including 2022-2018 Chevrolet Malibu (#173051, front right; and #173052 front left); and 2018-2015 Volkswagen Jetta (#172311, front). Seven existing OESpectrum shock & strut part numbers expand coverage by more than 500,000 VIO, including 2023-2018 Jeep Wrangler (Rubicon, Unlimited Rubicon, Unlimited Sahara) (#37380, front; and #37381, rear). Six existing strut-mate accessory part numbers also expand coverage by more than 100,000 VIO.

“At Monroe, our engineering and product teams understand the importance of having the right coverage at the right time for distributors and shops to quickly service their customers with products designed for durability and reliability,” said Rebecca Mahan, Executive Director, Marketing and Brand, DRiV. “We continue to invest in exceeding customers’ expectations by consistently providing technicians and shop owners with new part numbers to ensure they can offer the best repair choices to their customers.”



New part numbers introduced in April for light vehicle coverage also qualify for the Monroe brand’s “Get Up To $150” shocks and struts consumer rebate offer valid on qualifying purchases between April 1st and May 31st. For more information about the consumer rebate program, visit the following websites:

U.S./District of Columbia/Puerto Rico: www.monroe.com/rebate

Canada (English): www.monroe.com/rebate-en-ca

Canada (French): www.monroe.com/rebate-fr-ca



Monroe premium products including Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks, struts, and shock and mount assemblies are backed by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty and exclusive Feel the Difference™ Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. To learn more about Monroe ride control products, limited lifetime warranty, and Feel the Difference™ guarantee, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Consumer Rebate Offer is open to U.S., District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, including Quebec, residents 18 and over. Rebate is available from April 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023, with redemption through June 30, 2023. Void where prohibited. See www.monroe.com/rebate for full program overview. For complete Terms and Conditions, and to claim your rebate, go to rebate.monroe.com for U.S., District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico residents; www.monroe.com/rebate-en-ca for English-speaking Canada residents; and www.monroe.com/rebate-fr-ca for French-speaking Canada residents.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com



