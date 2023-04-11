ACT Capital Advisors Assists Fresh Consulting in Acquisition of Oktara

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it assisted Fresh Consulting ("Fresh"), an innovation services firm, in its recent acquisition of Oktara, a Latin American software firm. This acquisition is part of Fresh Consulting's strategic plan to bolster its software development capabilities.

"Oktara's founders care about people, growth, and innovation. They've fostered a culture that is deeply aligned with Fresh. They also attract top talent with modern programming stack experience in Latin America. With our combined skills, we can accelerate the roadmaps of our mutual clients, and tackle even larger-scale programs as one team," said Jeff Dance, Fresh founder and CEO.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Director John Norton, Senior Associate Ivan Trindev, and Associates Garrison Glisson and Zack Hsieh.

About Fresh Consulting

Fresh Consulting is a leading innovation services company specializing in designing and building strategies, brands, products, robotics, systems, and apps. Founded in 2007 in Bellevue, Washington, Fresh has since expanded to become a global enterprise. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering exceptional results, Fresh Consulting has become a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes and across all industries. For more information, please visit https://www.freshconsulting.com/ .

About Oktara

Oktara is a Latin American software company that delivers world-class technology solutions to organizations of all sizes. Based in Costa Rica, Oktara specializes in software development, quality assurance, and project management services. Since its founding in 2011, Oktara has built a reputation for delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to clients across a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, and education. With a focus on teamwork, excellence, and client satisfaction, Oktara is committed to helping businesses achieve their goals and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing digital landscape. For more information, please visit https://oktara.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com .

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors