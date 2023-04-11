MicroVention Announces Continued Achievements with its Door to the Future Program with the Republic of Costa Rica; President Rodrigo Chaves Robles Signs National Employment Program Decree at MicroVention Today and Tours Door to the Future Lab

MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today hosted the Republic of Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and other government officials and dignitaries at its Costa Rica facility in Alajuela. The occasion marked the signing of a decree by President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, and the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Andrés Romero, which will strengthen the services of the National Employment Program (PRONAE) to support dynamics posed by the labor market.

President Rodrigo Chaves Robles also toured MicroVention's innovative Door to the Future Lab, supporting the National Employment decree.

PRONAE will focus on improving the employability of women and young people, as an affirmative action to reduce gaps, to enhance labor insertion, contribute to the development of the productive sector and social inclusion. This is the result of the evaluations conducted in the program and improvements that have been integrated into this new decree.

In support of PRONAE, MicroVention pioneered the first-of-its-kind Door to the Future Program in 2019, resulting in a partnership between MicroVention, TECNIA Institute and the Republic of Costa Rica's Ministry of Labor and Social Security with its program EMPLEATE.

MicroVention's Door to the Future Program provides meaningful work and life training for individuals from underserved communities. Each year, MicroVention has more than 3600 people apply to be part of the Program. MicroVention offers three separate programs per year, with thirty-six people chosen for each group in the hopes of landing full-time, meaningful employment. The curriculum focuses on Company Culture, Medical Device Manufacturing, Quality Control & Compliance, Environmental Health & Safety, Team Building, and Life Skills. Attendees conduct program activities in MicroVention's Door to the Future Lab located in Alajuela, Costa Rica, where participants receive lessons in the Door the Future Lab that simulates the clean room environment through stations.

"We are thrilled to continue to partner with the Republic of Costa Rica as an integral Employer in its critical National Employment Program, and honored to host President Rodrigo Chaves Robles for this milestone decree signing and to tour MicroVention's Door to the Future Lab today," said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO, MicroVention, Inc. "The strategic alliance between MicroVention, the TECNIA Institute and Empleate, has allowed us to develop a training project based on a personalized curriculum for MicroVention where we managed to develop the training needs in human talent to achieve a successful labor insertion. This program has yielded phenomenal career catapulting and overall life achievements for attendees in less time than it usually takes a new entry to the industry. And at the same time, through social responsibility, it impacts people to obtain better opportunities for study and life."

MicroVention's Door to the Future Program - Successful Outcomes and Metrics to Date:

Total of 428 Graduates of the Program

Total of 397 Graduates hired by MicroVention, representing 92.76% of Graduates

Total of 13 Generations have been trained in the Program

Approximately 70% of Graduates have been women

All participants belong to what the Republic of Costa Rica defines as underserved communities

About MicroVention, Inc.

Founded in 1997, MicroVention develops and markets medical devices that enable or significantly improve treatment of cerebrovascular diseases. In 2006, Terumo Corporation, a major worldwide medical device company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, acquired MicroVention into their family of Companies. Terumo's acquisition of MicroVention allowed both Companies to leverage their unique, proprietary technologies toward an increased focus on treating cerebrovascular diseases.

Headquartered in California, MicroVention products are today sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization alongside strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are located in Aliso Viejo, California and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on MicroVention, please visit www.microvention.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 28,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. For more information on Terumo, please visit www.terumo.com/about/profile.

