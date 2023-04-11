Novas QC China is committed to customer satisfaction with over 10 years of experience and over 60 dedicated inspectors.

While purchasing from China, the majority of importers run into a number of risks, such as issues with quantity or quality, shipment delays, and concerns about the social compliance of producers. To make imports simpler and safer, Novas QC strives to offer the most dependable and affordable quality control solutions to small and large organizations that purchase from China.

With over 60 dedicated inspectors and over ten years of experience, Novas QC helps clients feel satisfied. Around 500 clients, both big and little, from the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Asia, and Africa have received their services. Professionals with at least four years of experience in the quality inspection are employed by Novas QC. With ASQ or AQSIQ, they offer timely service and skilled quality inspection expertise. Within 48 hours, begin audits and inspections. The deadline for reporting is 24 hours. Also, they offer a dependable and adaptable cancellation service. Customers who are not happy will receive a full refund. You have till 4 p.m. (China time) the day before to cancel the reservation.

Four phases are involved in working with Novas QC. Once the booking form has been submitted, your supplier will be contacted to confirm the inspection date and location. They gather the inspection fees and carry out the inspection in accordance with the schedule. You will receive the inspection report within 24 hours of the inspection being finished. The tariffs are all-inclusive; there are no additional fees. Every price listed on the website is inclusive. There are no extra or unforeseen expenses. It includes all related expenses, including travel, meals, and reports, among others. Third parties should be regarded as inspection companies. The inspector is more likely to approve a flawed order when factories only suggest inspection companies with whom they have a relationship.

“You have earned my respect and gratitude for your efforts to protect your customer in going above and beyond normal expectations!” First international company says about Novas QC. “After working with several inspection companies in Asia, I can tell you Novas QC is tops in their field – a team you can trust!” Centric says. “Your inspection report is concise, thorough and very organized. And thank you for the many detailed product photos. I take comfort in knowing you will be there.” Autozone says

