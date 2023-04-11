DegenReborn Closes Strategic Funding Round and Prepares for Initial Listing on Bitget Exchange, Following Beta Test and NFT Collection Sale

DegenReborn Gains Market Traction with Beta Test and NFT Collection Sale, Sets Sights on Initial Listing on Bitget Exchange

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - DegenReborn, the innovative web3 text-based game, announced today that it has closed a strategic funding round from various platforms. The game is now set for its initial listing on Bitget Exchange on April 10th, 2023. By leveraging the decentralized nature of blockchain, Degen Reborn creates new gaming experiences that offer players more control over their assets and transparency in gameplay.

DegenReborn has made an entrance into the crypto market with unique utilities. The game has already gained significant traction, with over 17,599 unique paid wallet addresses and 395 $BNB in total volume during its 72-hour beta test. The flash beta of DegenReborn's exclusive NFT collection, Degen2009, which features 2009 crypto heroes with unique in-game buffs and benefits, was sold out on 3/29. This validates the game's credibility and adds to its growing popularity.

As more and more players and developers recognize the potential of blockchain gaming, Degen Reborn is looking forward to seeing exciting advancements in the future. The company is thrilled to announce the successful strategic funding round for DegenReborn. With the new developments, it is looking forward to bring its innovative game to the crypto gaming community and offer them a unique and engaging experience.

Consequently, Degen Reborn Token, as a project built on Binance Smart Chain, aims to modernize traditional payment systems by utilizing a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency, $REBORN. This approach facilitates programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development, with an estimated $299 billion transacted for over 2 million users as of December 2020. The technology behind Degen Reborn Token is poised to reshape the way users think about payments, making it efficient, secure, and accessible to all.

About the Company - DegenReborn

DegenReborn is an innovative web3 text-based game that combines the thrill of gaming with the excitement of crypto. The game features an exclusive NFT collection, Degen2009, with 2009 unique crypto heroes that come with unique in-game buffs and benefits.

For further information, visit the following website: https://degenreborn.xyz/

Media Details:

Contact Person: Yingjie Dev

Email: Dev@degenreborn.xyz

Official Webaite: https://degenreborn.xyz/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162017