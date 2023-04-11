AUTOMOTIVE EXPERT NIK MILES SHARES INSIDER TIPS TO NAVIGATE CURRENT CAR BUYING MARKET

There were 2,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,419 in the last 365 days.
How Digital Tools Can Make the Process Easier for Car Buyers
DALLAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a tumultuous year in 2022 with supply shortages impacting car prices, the auto industry is showing signs of stability, and car prices are declining. As the market eases and consumers consider how to start their own car buying experience, there are certain tips, tricks and tools to consider that will help in navigating an uncertain car market. It's important that buyers hit the road knowing not only have they found the perfect vehicle for their family, but they saved time through an easy process with a dealer they trust.
Broadcaster Nik Miles of "Our Auto Expert" discusses the best practices and key factors to consider when navigating today's car buying market, and what car buyers can do to find the vehicle that's right for them. He shares tips to help car buyers find their next vehicle and financing options before heading to the dealership, and offers resources for an easy and convenient shopping experience.
Nik has been a staple of the American broadcasting scene since the early 90s. Nik is best known nationally for his Fox Sports and NBC Sports TV show and locally for his Morning show segments on 50 local stations. He was recently elected as president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. With 32 years experience as a radio and TV host and 14 years as an automotive journalist, Nik has a witty and informative automotive perspective. Nik was an early adopter of digital media and has been part of the YouTube landscape since 2006. Born in England, he has worked for the BBC, Tribune Broadcasting, CBS, Entercom, and many major broadcast network companies. Nik has six dogs, Porsche, Samwise, Bilbo, Frodo, Galadriel, and Arwen, and has spent many years rescuing needy animals. Nik spends their free time at his house in Portland, Oregon, riding his Motorcycle and working will local charitable organizations. Whenever Nik appears on TV, he wears Union Jack socks. This is his tribute to his homeland.
