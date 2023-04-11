AUTOMOTIVE EXPERT NIK MILES SHARES INSIDER TIPS TO NAVIGATE CURRENT CAR BUYING MARKET

How Digital Tools Can Make the Process Easier for Car Buyers

DALLAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a tumultuous year in 2022 with supply shortages impacting car prices, the auto industry is showing signs of stability, and car prices are declining. As the market eases and consumers consider how to start their own car buying experience, there are certain tips, tricks and tools to consider that will help in navigating an uncertain car market. It's important that buyers hit the road knowing not only have they found the perfect vehicle for their family, but they saved time through an easy process with a dealer they trust.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9148151-capital-one-auto-expert-insider-tips-for-current-car-market/

Broadcaster Nik Miles of "Our Auto Expert" discusses the best practices and key factors to consider when navigating today's car buying market, and what car buyers can do to find the vehicle that's right for them. He shares tips to help car buyers find their next vehicle and financing options before heading to the dealership, and offers resources for an easy and convenient shopping experience.

DID YOU KNOW?

Car buyers agree that dealer adoption of digital tools makes the car buying experience more transparent, according to new research from Capital One in the 2023 Car Buying Outlook.

Capital One developed Auto Navigator to offer car buyers the ability to customize details like down payment, trade-in, and term length to calculate a payment that works best for them. So, when a car buyer shows up to the dealership, the dealer can see the deal that the customer has shared in Auto Navigator, and can meet the car buyer where they are in the process with the same information.

When car buyers pre-qualify for financing, with a tool like Capital One Auto Navigator, they can see their real rate and monthly payment, without impacting their credit score.

Thanks to the technology in Capital One Navigator Platform, a digital tool that builds on Capital One's existing products—such as Auto Navigator, dealers can provide a more transparent experience to car buyers, no matter when, where, or how they shop, finance and purchase, in-person or online.

For more information visit: http://www.capitalone.com/cars

MORE ABOUT NIK MILES:



Nik has been a staple of the American broadcasting scene since the early 90s. Nik is best known nationally for his Fox Sports and NBC Sports TV show and locally for his Morning show segments on 50 local stations. He was recently elected as president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. With 32 years experience as a radio and TV host and 14 years as an automotive journalist, Nik has a witty and informative automotive perspective. Nik was an early adopter of digital media and has been part of the YouTube landscape since 2006. Born in England, he has worked for the BBC, Tribune Broadcasting, CBS, Entercom, and many major broadcast network companies. Nik has six dogs, Porsche, Samwise, Bilbo, Frodo, Galadriel, and Arwen, and has spent many years rescuing needy animals. Nik spends their free time at his house in Portland, Oregon, riding his Motorcycle and working will local charitable organizations. Whenever Nik appears on TV, he wears Union Jack socks. This is his tribute to his homeland.

Interview provided by: Capital One

SOURCE Capital One