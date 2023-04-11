Exco Technologies Limited Announces Second Quarter Results on April 27, 2023

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of business on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Exco's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bd5xq2cd a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a47dfb418914175b68bd256f4ba09d6 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on April 28, 2023, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com) until May 15, 2023.

