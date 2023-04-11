Centenario Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

There were 2,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,413 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Centenario Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Centenario") is pleased to announce that at the 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting held today in Vancouver, Centenario's shareholders voted unanimously in favour of all items of business as fully described in the Company's Notice and Management Information Circular as filed on Sedar including:
Immediately following the Meeting at a subsequent Director's meeting, Alain Charest was re-appointed CEO, Doug Fulcher was re-appointed President, and Jonathan Younie was re-appointed CFO. The members of the Audit Committee for the ensuing year were also re-appointed being Kevin Milledge (Chair), Doug Fulcher and Pablo Mendez Alvidrez.
The Company is also pleased to report that the revised draft Technical Report on the principal property of the Company, the Eden Property, is expected to be submitted to the Exchange next week, and the preparation of the Filing Statement for submission to the Exchange is underway.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Doug Fulcher
President, Director
(604) 684-0279
dfulcher@centenariogold.com
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
SOURCE: Centenario Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com: