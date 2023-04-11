Centenario Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Centenario Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Centenario") is pleased to announce that at the 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting held today in Vancouver, Centenario's shareholders voted unanimously in favour of all items of business as fully described in the Company's Notice and Management Information Circular as filed on Sedar including:

the election of Doug Fulcher, Alain Charest, Pablo Mendez Alvidrez and Kevin Milledge as Directors of the Company, all nominees of management, the re-appointment of the Company's auditor, De Visser Gray LLP, the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan as filed on Sedar, and most importantly, the approval by Special Resolution of: the Amalgamation of the Company with AADirection Capital Corp. ("AAD"), a capital pool company that has its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and a wholly owned subsidiary of AAD, which qualifying transaction of AAD is subject to Exchange acceptance; and The Definitive Agreement entered into by the Company, AAD and its subsidiary as at March 21, 2023 as filed on Sedar.

Immediately following the Meeting at a subsequent Director's meeting, Alain Charest was re-appointed CEO, Doug Fulcher was re-appointed President, and Jonathan Younie was re-appointed CFO. The members of the Audit Committee for the ensuing year were also re-appointed being Kevin Milledge (Chair), Doug Fulcher and Pablo Mendez Alvidrez.

The Company is also pleased to report that the revised draft Technical Report on the principal property of the Company, the Eden Property, is expected to be submitted to the Exchange next week, and the preparation of the Filing Statement for submission to the Exchange is underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Doug Fulcher

President, Director

(604) 684-0279

dfulcher@centenariogold.com

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

SOURCE: Centenario Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: