To His Excellency Mr. Jakov Milatovic, President-elect of Montenegro

AZERBAIJAN, April 11 - 11 April 2023, 16:28

Dear Mr. Milatovic,

I cordially congratulate you on your election as the President of Montenegro.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro have good traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate relations and expand our cooperation for the interests of our peoples.

I extend my best regards to you, and wish you robust health, happiness and success in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Montenegro.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 11 April 2023

