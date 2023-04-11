President visits Laos’ former senior leaders, Vietnamese embassy

VIETNAM, April 11 -

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese State President Võ Văn Thưởng on Tuesday visited former Party General Secretaries and Presidents Choummaly Sayasone and Bounnhang Vorachith, and former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong, on the last day of his official visit to Laos.

Thưởng conveyed New Year (Bunpimay) wishes from Việt Nam's Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to the former Lao leaders.

He thanked them for their great contributions to the two countries’ special solidarity as well as their support for the comprehensive development of bilateral friendship and collaboration.

Appreciating the great achievements that the Lao Party, State and people have gained in recent years, the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the country will soon overcome difficulties and develop further.

The former Lao leaders showed their delight at the fine development of the two countries' relations in all fields and thanked them for the valuable support and assistance from the Việt Nam.

They proposed the two countries continue sharing experiences, nurturing their special friendship, and improving the efficiency of the implementation of signed agreements.

They also stressed the need to maintain the dissemination and education work on the bilateral relations for the two peoples, especially younger generations.

The same day, President Thưởng laid a wreath at President Kaysone Phomvihane’s Monument.

Before concluding his official trip and returning to Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon, the President had a meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese embassy in Laos and representatives of the 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in the country.

The representative of Vietnamese businesses in Laos proposed that the Government provide support measures for businesses investing in Laos, especially in terms of capital, so that these firms can enhance their competitiveness, expand investment, and contribute even more to Việt Nam-Laos economic and trade cooperation.

The President reiterated that Việt Nam values relations with Laos, and the Party and State always pay attention to the overseas Vietnamese community, considering it an inseparable part of the national unity bloc.

Expressing his sympathy with the difficulties faced by our overseas Vietnamese community, the President stated that during his visit and discussions with Lao leaders, the Party and the State always request support for our fellow countrymen regarding citizenship, legal status, safety and security, and assistance the Vietnamese community in terms of doing business, education, and daily lives.

He called on the community to exert stronger efforts to weather difficulties to do long-term and sustainable business so as to help with bilateral economic and investment partnerships.

President Thưởng also expressed his hope that the Vietnamese people in Laos will keep upholding solidarity, develop a strong community, contribute more to socio-economic development in Laos, and help maintain and strengthen the special and close-knit relations between the countries. — VNS