Horses Having Horns NFT Collection by Exeno has just arrived - And They Bring a Revolutionary Buyback Mechanism

Exeno launches its "Horses Having Horns" NFT collection. There is also a contest for the Exeno community supporting the sale and community engagement.

Exeno, a leading web3 DeFi & Commerce firm, launches Horses Having Horns NFT collection for 2nd anniversary. Unique buyback allows sales at up to 250k USDT.

"Horses Having Horns" buyback, accessible pricing & unique blockchain use make it stand out. HHH's NFTs are available on Exeno to reignite passion & boost Web3 rewards.” — Tom Babiak, exeno's CEO and founder

MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeno has just hit its second anniversary. Therefore, a limited-time offering was added to its Exeno Finance platform. This unique NFT collection offers a first-in-the-industry buyback mechanism that allows the selected NFT buyers to sell back their NFTs at a higher price. The promotion has a staggering budget totalling up to 500,000 USDT, with a potential highest buyback at 250,000 USDT, making it one of the most promising NFT collections backed by rewards right at the start.

Within the promotion, Exeno aims to achieve ten milestones, starting at 10,000 USDT and ending at 500,000 USDT. After completing all ten milestones, exeno will offer up to 250,000 USDT to buy back an NFT. The buyback offer increases with each milestone, starting at 750 USDT. The total rewards budget is a staggering 500,000 USDT, with a singular highest reward of up to 250,000 USDT! Notably, users are not obligated to sell their NFT and can choose to accept or decline exeno's offer. Basically, Exeno is potentially giving back a significant portion of the NFT sales to the community of owners.

That’s not all! Buyers are almost immediately given back the amount they paid in the form of a combination of EXN and a Screx Store voucher! For example: prices start as low as around 40 USDT for a Bronze Package, providing one NFT, and around 10 USDT worth of EXN and a 30 USDT discount code to the Screx store (the first physical good store integrated with Binance App), and a shot at a higher buyback price. As the user moves up the package tiers, the prices increase, but so do the benefits, the rarity of the NFT traits, and the number of buyback opportunities. Both Silver and Gold Packages entitle users also to participate in every current milestone, while the Bronze Package gives you access to only the final milestone of the buyback promotion. For example, users get 4 buyback entries to the main milestone in the Silver Package and 10 entries in the Gold one.

But here's the catch - the buyback promotion only lasts for a limited time, so buyers must act fast to take advantage of this feature. If users decide to sell back their NFT, they automatically receive the money in their wallets. If not, they can continue participating with the aim they can get an even higher buyback in the next milestone. However, HHH NFT owners who do not act will lose their right to buyback and further play. So the collectors need to think quickly and make their decision fast.

It's also important to note that not all buyers will be selected to participate in the buyback promotion, as it is determined randomly.

OpenSea, where collectors can exchange their unique NFTs, is already live.

The NFT collection, "Horses Having Horns," depicts Unicorns emerging from a winter-decimated land, symbolizing hope and prosperity to reignite the passion for NFTs and the web3 industry. The collection will be available for initial purchase at Exeno Finance (https://app.exeno.finance/nfts). Exeno encourages its community and NFT enthusiasts to rediscover their love for unique and creative NFTs while boosting their Web3 rewards.

About Exeno: Exeno is a global company that delivers new tech solutions for a rapidly growing blockchain and cryptocurrency market. The company's experts aim to develop an ecosystem of innovative digital solutions for cryptocurrency owners, creating a healthy crypto environment based on transparent rules.