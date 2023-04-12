Nevly’s Eric Blue Leads the Way in Fintech Innovation

Eric Blue, CEO of Nevly, is a leader in the fintech industry, working with his team to develop the Nevly app to help others create better financial health.

Eric Blue is the developer of Nevly, an app that provides personalized recommendations for products that will improve a user’s financial health.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Blue is the developer of Nevly, an app that provides personalized recommendations for products that will improve a user’s financial health, with the ultimate goal of financial freedom.

Nevly is an AI-powered finance application offering users advice based on their financial snapshot. Financial technology, also known as fintech, is filled with unique tools that focus on one area or another: stocks or savings, building credit, or reducing the burden of being ensnared in debt.

Nevly is different because it is a suite of related financial tools from the fintech world that considers all aspects of a user’s financial situation to create a customized plan.

Blue is an industry leader. His approach to financial management has resulted from lifelong experiences surrounding money — and lack thereof.

After law school, Eric Blue began his career in capital markets, mergers, and acquisitions. He also spent significant time as an investment banker. Founding Nevly resulted from glaring gaps he witnessed in the personal finance realm.

A few of the things Blue sought to do with his company have become the most noticeable benefits of Nevly:

- a comprehensive tool capable of tracking goals, managing tools, and handling daily banking all in one place

- budgeting for any type of lifestyle

- credit building resources

- stock tracking and advanced opportunities like Bitcoin

- rent tracking

- a safe space to house all of a user’s personal financial information

In addition to the benefits above, Blue wanted Nevly to reflect the best parts of traditional banking. That’s why this hotshot whiz-kid developed it with all of the following:

- loyalty programs and rewards

- no ATM fees

- no account fees

- paycheck advance

- overdraft protection

- smart savings

- instant transfers between Nevly customers

- bill-splitting functions

- safe, easy social media payments

In a recent interview, Blue said Nevly can “aid many financially underserved consumers in strengthening their financial health.” Currently, in its third year, that’s exactly what this fintech startup is trying to do.

Eric Blue hopes Nevly will give its users the freedom to live without the financial stress he knew as a child. Blue believes financial health is just as important as physical health, stating, “poor financial health can be just as devastating to a family and an individual’s quality of life than any disease.”

609 H Street NE

Washington D.C. 20002