Data Fabric Market 2021 | Exclusive Top Players Profit-Oriented Business Strategies Analysis Report with Forecast 2028
Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research's most recent report, the global data fabric market had a value of USD 1.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 27.2% over the forecast period. Some of the major reasons propelling the growth of the global data fabric market's revenue are the rising volumes and variety of corporate data as well as the rising acceptance of cloud services.
Significant advancements in in-memory computing are further variables that are anticipated to significantly increase market revenue growth. Super-fast speed and scaling of unbounded data volumes are made possible by in-memory computing, which also makes a growing number of data sources more easily accessible. In-memory processing enables data to be analysed in real-time, allowing for quicker corporate reporting and decision-making. This is possible because stored data can be accessed more quickly when it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory. Demand for in-memory data fabric is anticipated to increase in the near future due to the quick advancements in in-memory computing.
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Data Fabric market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Data Fabric market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.
Some major companies in the global market report include SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The need for integration, consulting, support, and maintenance services to facilitate the implementation and operation of data fabric systems is predicted to grow at a relatively consistent CAGR during the projection period.
Because small and medium-sized businesses around the world are increasingly adopting data fabric solutions and services, the small and medium-sized enterprise category is anticipated to experience a considerably robust revenue growth rate over the projection period.
The on-cloud category is anticipated to post consistent revenue growth. A significant driver of this segment's predicted revenue growth is the increasing end-user use of cloud services.
The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Data Fabric market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
In-Memory data fabric
Disk-based data fabric
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-premises
On-cloud
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Customer Experience Management
Fraud Detection and Security Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Business Process Management
Asset Management
Supply Chain Management
Workforce Management
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Retail & e-Commerce
Energy & Utilities
Education
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
The report addresses the following key points:
The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Data Fabric market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
