Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,408 in the last 365 days.

Europe Day coming back to Tbilisi – mark your calendar for 6 May

The European Union Delegation to Georgia announced that after a break due to the pandemic ‘Europe Day’ is coming back to Tbilisi.

A big public event will take place on 6 May. The delegation will turn Expo Georgia into a place where you can learn more about EU member states and what the EU is doing in Georgia, have fun and try delicious food produced by local farmers and entrepreneurs, supported through EU projects.

During Europe Day, you can listen to famous Georgians share their stories about what Europe means to them, learn about the diversity and cultures of EU member states, and meet the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), representing a network of 900+ young people from 34 different nationalities, established by the European Union in 2016.

More details will be published soon on the EU Delegation to Georgia Facebook page.

Find out more

Announcement on Facebook

You just read:

Europe Day coming back to Tbilisi – mark your calendar for 6 May

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more