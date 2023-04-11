Europe Day coming back to Tbilisi – mark your calendar for 6 May

The European Union Delegation to Georgia announced that after a break due to the pandemic ‘Europe Day’ is coming back to Tbilisi.

A big public event will take place on 6 May. The delegation will turn Expo Georgia into a place where you can learn more about EU member states and what the EU is doing in Georgia, have fun and try delicious food produced by local farmers and entrepreneurs, supported through EU projects.

During Europe Day, you can listen to famous Georgians share their stories about what Europe means to them, learn about the diversity and cultures of EU member states, and meet the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), representing a network of 900+ young people from 34 different nationalities, established by the European Union in 2016.

More details will be published soon on the EU Delegation to Georgia Facebook page.

