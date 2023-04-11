Diaper Market Growth Statistics 2022-2030: Global Size and Share Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Industry Segments

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide Diaper market was USD 57.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the projected period. Increasing number of births, rapid global urbanisation, rise in elderly population, and ongoing developments in fabrics and particular user-friendly features in development of diapers increasing eco-friendly trends for diaper product designs as well as increasing customer demand for disposable and sustainable diapers are crucial factors driving market revenue growth.

Because more parents are working, there are more concerns about the health of newborns, and more people are aware of the benefits of baby diapers, demand for diapers is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Also, rising consumer expenditure and a higher standard of living offer the Diaper business worldwide tremendous potential growth opportunities. Modern diaper technology has improved design elements that extend dryness and reduce the incidence and severity of diaper rash. Several manufacturers are vying for customers by introducing new developments in fabric quality, absorption capacity, and distinctive user-friendly attributes like stretchability, wetness indicators, soft material and absorbency, breathability, and sustainability. Vintage cotton clothes is very different from contemporary premium diapers.

Furthermore, important developments in diaper technology include the development of SAP, permeable outer layers, and barrier cream-infused diapers. Most of the best diaper companies provide these cutting-edge features, which improve skin hydration and functionality while lessening the severity of diaper dermatitis. Another breakthrough in contemporary diapers that is being enthusiastically embraced by several significant industry players is the development of smart diapers. The advantage of these clever diapers is that they require fewer diaper changes, relieving parents of some of their worry. As an illustration, Pampers is the newest producer to enter this market with Lumi, a brand-new "connected care system" that uses a sensor linked to diapers to track baby activity.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Diaper market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Diaper market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Essity Aktiebalog, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Private Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ontex BVBA, Johnson & Johnson, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and The Honest Company, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 2021, the newborns and infants segment had a little revenue share. The market is expanding as a result of factors like rising birth rates, more disposable income, increased knowledge of baby hygiene, and a dramatic increase in the number of working parents. Although diapers are often worn until a child is toilet trained to retain an infant's pee and faeces, child care would be inadequate without them. The expansion of the population and an increase in economic purchasing power are two important factors that significantly affect the segment's revenue growth.

In 2021, the illness category for disposable diapers contributed a sizable portion of sales. In terms of urine absorption, leak prevention, dryness, and rash prevention, disposable diapers outperform cloth diapers. Disposable tape diapers with easy-to-adjust sizes are the most effective technique to reduce leaking and are suitable for crawling kids and energetic toddlers who move around a lot during the day. These diapers, which are designed to be worn at night, have increased and improved absorbency and breathability, which aid in preventing leaks.

In terms of revenue share in 2021, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a sizeable portion. As the diaper industry in developing nations like China and India is expanding at an unprecedented rate, major diaper companies are paying closer attention as they explore for methods to increase their operations. Especially, P&G's subsidiary Pampers was the first to join the Chinese diaper market with a well-thought-out approach.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Diaper market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global diaper market based on age group, product type, distribution channels, and region:

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Babies/Infants

Adults

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloth

Disposable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce Websites

Supermarkets

Pharmacieses

Others

The Global Diaper Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Diaper market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Diaper market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Diaper market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

