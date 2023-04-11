Colorado Utility Customers to Rally Against High Utility Bills

Consumer advocates, faith leaders, business owners and other community leaders to call for action to lower record high utility bills
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 12, utility customers from across Colorado will hold a rally on the West Steps of Colorado’s Capitol calling for legislative action to stop high utility bills across the state fueled by gas.
In early February, Senate President Steve Fenberg and Speaker of the House Julie McCluske established a Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates to explore causes of, and solutions to, Colorado’s record high utility bills. The bipartisan Committee held three meetings and heard from numerous experts who pointed to the volatility and expense of gas. The rally will call on the legislature to act on what the Committee heard and propose legislation to help ease the high cost of utility bills felt by Colorado consumers by reducing our reliance on gas to heat and power our homes and businesses.
Energy Outreach Colorado will also be on hand to provide information on various programs that can help Coloradans deal with high bills now.
WHAT: Rally for Ratepayer Relief!
WHO:
• Danny Katz, Executive Director, CoPIRG
• MacKenzie Roebuck-Walsh, mother from Denver
• Topazz McBride, Vice President of Social Justice for the Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance and Environmental Justice Committee Chair for the NAACP Aurora Chapter
• Colin McIntosh, Founder and CEO of Sheets and Giggles
• Rebecca Vasquez, bi-lingual senior citizen and Colorado Native
• Speaker Pro Temp. Rep. Chris Kennedy
WHERE:
West Steps of the Colorado State Capitol
200 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
WHEN: April 12, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
VISUALS: Crowd with high utility bills, signs, graph of gas price spike
Contacts:
Danny Katz, CoPIRG, 608-215-0929, danny@copirg.org
Kyle Miller, 720-346-4669, kyle@freestone-strategies.com
