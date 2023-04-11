AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2023

There were 2,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,414 in the last 365 days.
Milwaukee, April 11, 2023
|March
|YTD - March
|
Beginning
Inventory
|2023
|2022
|%Chg
|2023
|2022
|%Chg
|Mar 2023
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|14,560
|16,978
|-14.2
|31,288
|39,175
|-20.1
|111,353
|40 < 100 HP
|4,755
|5,389
|-11.8
|12,047
|13,539
|-11.0
|34,727
|100+ HP
|1,857
|1,978
|-6.1
|5,210
|4,952
|5.2
|8,975
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|21,172
|24,345
|-13.0
|48,545
|57,666
|-15.8
|155,055
|4WD Farm Tractors
|414
|201
|106.0
|898
|596
|50.7
|520
|Total Farm Tractors
|21,586
|24,546
|-12.1
|49,443
|58,262
|-15.1
|155,575
|Self-Prop Combines
|509
|346
|47.1
|1,514
|751
|101.6
|1,256
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Phone: 414.272.0943 statisticsdepartment@aem.org