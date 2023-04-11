Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2023

Milwaukee, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  March   YTD - March Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Mar 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 14,560 16,978 -14.2   31,288 39,175 -20.1 111,353
  40 < 100 HP 4,755 5,389 -11.8   12,047 13,539 -11.0 34,727
  100+ HP 1,857 1,978 -6.1   5,210 4,952 5.2 8,975
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,172 24,345 -13.0   48,545 57,666 -15.8 155,055
4WD Farm Tractors 414 201 106.0   898 596 50.7 520
Total Farm Tractors 21,586 24,546 -12.1   49,443 58,262 -15.1 155,575
Self-Prop Combines 509 346 47.1   1,514 751 101.6 1,256

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Phone: 414.272.0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

