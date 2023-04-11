Get Outdoors at free event with MDC and partners April 22 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Step outside and discover nature at the free Get Outdoors Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Kemper Outdoor Education Center in Blue Springs. A variety of outdoor activities will be on tap, and the event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, and Jackson County Parks and Recreation. Staff from each of the agencies will be on hand to help visitors with outdoor skills and answer questions about nature.

Individuals and families will be able to paddle kayaks, target shoot with easy-to-use archery equipment, practice yoga, learn about birding, go hiking, go fishing, and see nature displays. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required. MDC and the park agencies will provide all the equipment needed for the activities. For example, it’s a chance for newcomers to learn how to go fishing, how to cast lures with a rod and reel, and how to handle a fish. Experts will help with other activities, too. Visitors can learn a new skill or sharpen an old one.

April 22 is also Earth Day and getting outdoors is a fine way to honor the day and perhaps get started on a lifetime sports.

The Kemper Outdoor Education Center is at 8201 Jasper Bell Road. To learn more, visit the event’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Q7 or call 816-229-8980.