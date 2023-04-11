Vance Street Capital launches leading-edge Intelligent Transportation Systems platform, Synapse ITS.

New platform unites four industry-leading brands to accelerate innovation in transportation safety infrastructure.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vance Street Capital LLC (“Vance Street”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the official launch of Synapse ITS (synapse-its.com), a comprehensive transportation technology platform focused on increasing roadway safety, efficiency, and accessibility through innovative infrastructure.

Comprising four established, industry-leading brands–Polara Enterprises, Carmanah Technologies, Eberle Design Inc. (EDI), and Diablo Controls–Synapse ITS will leverage the distinct expertise of each business to deliver smarter, data-driven technologies to help cities increase safety, optimize resources, and meet Vision Zero goals.

“This is an exciting day for us,” said Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street. “Over the past several months, we’ve had the privilege of working with these businesses, each with its own impressive record of innovation and leadership. In bringing them together as Synapse ITS, we are creating a single source for high-performance, technologically advanced solutions agencies can trust to help them build better, safer transportation networks.”

Synapse ITS products can be found in the majority of all intersections in North America, as well as highways, school zones, and midblock crossings. Highly engineered solutions include conflict monitors, solar-powered warning beacons and signs, accessible crosswalk systems, and access control devices, many of which have been vetted by state DOTs for inclusion in their Approved Product Lists (APLs).

In addition to durable, dependable hardware, Synapse ITS brands are also increasingly known for their digital solutions. All four companies are committed to expanding their connected product offering with the goal of helping agencies better understand their transportation systems and the potential to build safer ones.



“Cities are faced with significant challenges as they look to protect vulnerable road users as well as reduce traffic incidents,” said Sandbo. “But we strongly believe in the potential of this platform to deliver the kind of innovative connected solutions cities need to overcome these challenges, now and in the future.”

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions and businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace and defense sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street’s partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information, visit: vancestreetcapital.com.

About Polara Enterprises LLC

Headquartered in Greenville, Texas, Polara designs and manufactures the most technologically advanced and durable ADA-compliant and pedestrian-friendly crosswalk devices on the market. With hundreds of thousands of Accessible Pedestrian Signals (APS) and push buttons installed across North America, Polara is one of the most trusted names in pedestrian safety. For more information, visit polara.com.

About Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Over more than 25 years, Carmanah has earned a global reputation for delivering innovative “away from the intersection” safety solutions that offer cost savings while ensuring environmental sensitivity. Based in Victoria, BC, Canada, their portfolio includes a broad range of products, including solar and AC powered systems for midblock crosswalks, school zones, traffic-calming, and general hazard marking. For more information, visit carmanah.com

About Eberle Design Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EDI is a leading provider of highly engineered traffic safety products and ITS technologies that enable safe and connected infrastructure. EDI’s Advanced Traffic Controller (ATC) suite of products represents the latest technological advancements to increase safety, cabinet reliability, functionality, and ease of maintenance. For more information, visit editraffic.com.

About Diablo Controls

Diablo Controls is a pioneering manufacturer of traffic, access, and parking control technologies. Based in Crystal Lake, IL, the company is best known for developing the first microcontrollers in the traffic and parking industries, as well as a variety of highly reliable and easy-to-install detectors, transmitters, receivers, and automatic vehicle identification (AVI) devices. For more information, visit diablocontrols.com.

