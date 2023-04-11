Report Shows 76% of Mobile App Teams Increase Testing to Accelerate Digital Innovation, A Critical Advantage in an Uncertain Economy

Enterprise Strategy Group surveyed 300 mobile engineers and validated the results by interviewing several customers of Sauce Real Device Cloud: findings show increased mobile testing is transforming the risk management and cost efficiency of shipping code faster

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing and remediation solutions, today announced a new study conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) and commissioned by Sauce Labs—highlighting cloud-based mobile testing as a critical strategy for engineering and product leaders facing significant demand for increased mobile development. In fact, almost half of survey respondents doubled the number of mobile apps developed in the past three years, with ESG finding many business leaders fail to recognize that mobile testing is as important as coding to the success of their apps and business risk management. Survey results show a clear connection between the efficiency, scalability, and effectiveness of an organization’s mobile testing capabilities and the organization's ability to accelerate digital innovation, reduce development costs, and unify insights across all digital portfolios to better manage business risk.

The study quantifies the benefits to engineering and product teams of replacing device farms and hybrid test infrastructure with the Sauce Labs Real Device Cloud. Key findings showed a nearly 50% improvement in time to release code to production on a weekly or more frequent basis. Analyst interviews with Sauce Labs customers revealed an approximate $200k reduction in annual maintenance costs.

Sauce Labs customers interviewed in the study reported strong annualized ROI after switching to Sauce Real Device Cloud driven by rapid improvements in test efficiency, coverage, and productivity due to increased levels of parallel (concurrent) testing and test automation. Customers reported the ability to conduct over 100 concurrent test sessions, enabling them to solve costly testing bottlenecks, release faster and more frequently while maintaining a stable release cadence. Customers further increased ROI by using Sauce Labs’ machine learning (ML) insights to make data-driven decisions about provisioning only what they need for test cases.

Key Findings

ESG’s research validated four key areas of improvement customers can expect from using the Sauce Real Device Cloud:

Faster releases Reduced development costs Greater insight and agility Improved risk management

Sauce Labs customers reported the following improvements after unifying their test infrastructure with the Sauce Real Device Cloud:

Ability to test 20% more combinations of devices, OS and browsers

47% improvement in time to release code to production in cycles less than seven days

75-100% reduction in testing bottlenecks

75% reduction in breaking changes

150% reduction in feature rollbacks



Further, survey participants represented companies in B2B SaaS, consumer retail, highly regulated industries (like financial services, insurance, healthcare, etc.) and more.

“The state of mobile application development makes it clear that mobile apps must be tested across multiple devices and configurations, as well as in an environment that resembles the real device as much as possible. Satisfying those needs seamlessly and at scale is just the beginning with our Real Device Cloud. We take that foundation and further accelerate releases, reduce delays, and give better visibility into app quality through features like ML-driven insights for faster mean time to detection, integrated error reporting and vUSB for improved debuggability,” said Abel Mathew, CTO at Sauce Labs, “It’s great to see this study released confirming what our customers already know. There is no longer a good reason to run your own device cloud or simply deploy devices on-premise, at your desk. We designed Sauce Real Device Cloud to give you the platform coverage and feature richness to deliver better quality apps, faster.”

Download the Economic Value Validation survey report, Analyzing the Economic Benefits of Sauce Labs for Mobile Testing and TestOps .

Register for a webinar on May 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. EDT featuring Nathan McAfee, Senior Economic Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, in a discussion on the EVV study with Wim Selles, Staff Product Manager, and Kristian DeVito, Senior Solution Engineer at Sauce Labs.

