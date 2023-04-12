CBP Buffalo Reminder of ESTA Requirement at Land Border Ports of Entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has expanded Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) requirements to land ports of entry. This change extends the electronic collection of information requested on the paper Form I-94W to Visa Waiver Program (VWP) travelers who intend to travel to the United States by land.

As of October 1, 2022, VWP travelers intending to enter the United States at land, sea, or airports of entry are required to obtain an approved ESTA authorization. All required information will be submitted to DHS electronically through the ESTA website. Additionally, VWP travelers arriving at U.S. land ports of entry will continue to pay the Form I-94W fee, unless entering within a current 90-day VWP admission period. This fee is in addition to the ESTA application fee. CBP recommends the ESTA application be submitted as soon as travel plans begin for a trip to the U.S., but no later than 72 hours prior to arrival.

VWP travelers arriving from Canada at a U.S. land port of entry without a valid travel authorization, will be permitted to withdraw their application for admission and return to Canada. Upon returning to Canada, VWP travelers can then submit an ESTA application for the Visa Waiver Program.

If your electronic travel authorization is approved, this approval establishes that you are eligible to travel to the U.S. under the Visa Waiver Program but does not guarantee that you are admissible to the United States. Upon arrival in the United States, you will be inspected by a Customs and Border Protection officer at a port of entry who may determine that you are inadmissible under the Visa Waiver Program or for any reason under United States law.

For additional information and frequently asked questions, please visit ESTA website.

