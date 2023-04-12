U-turn on the Peace Bridge and Providing a False Name Lead CBP Officers to the Discovery of 13 Pounds of Illegal Marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge seized multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana from a driver who had no intention to travel to Canada and executed a wrong turn onto the port of entry.

On April 9, CBP officers encountered a vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old male resident from Rochester, New York after he made an unauthorized U-turn on the United States side of the bridge. The driver then entered the primary inspection area and provided CBP officers with a fictitious name. The driver was unable to produce any identification verifying the provided name and was then escorted to a secondary inspection area.

Approximately 13 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana discovered in a vehicle at the Peace Bridge border crossing, Buffalo New York.

During the secondary examination, CBP officers were able to determine the actual identity of the driver and discovered a suspicious duffle bag, located behind the driver seat of his vehicle. Officers unsealed the bag and discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bags which field tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana had a total weight of more than 13 pounds with an estimated street value of $33,000.

“Our CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels,” said Buffalo Assistant Port Director Dawn Caltagirone. “Their training, unmatched skillset and experience help to remove narcotics like these from our community.”

The driver was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. After processing, the narcotics and driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, where he will face felony charges for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree.

