Sound Bar Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2021-2028 By Emergen Research

The global sound bar market size is expected to reach USD 9,625.1 Million in 2028

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sound bar market size is expected to reach USD 9,625.1 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) on-demand media platforms. OTT media platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar/Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV+ are offering a faster and efficient way for content creators to connect with a newer and larger audience base worldwide across mobile devices and living rooms. OTT apps and increasing penetration of mid-range to premium range mobile devices, computers, smart TVs, set-top-boxes, and home audio systems have brought about democratization of high, on-demand quality content.

Although in-built speakers in TV sets and other devices have improved substantially over the last couple of years, they still lag behind and do not match the sound quality and experience delivered by sound bars. Also, there are few titles on several OTT platforms that have audio tracks with more number of channels/high dynamic range, and require a dedicated audio system, such as sound bars, to create a fully immersive experience of the dynamic range of those studio tracks. These factors are resulting in growing demand for sound bars across the globe.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Sound Bar market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2018-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

CAGR: 7.3%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

Major Companies in the Global Sound Bar Market Include:

Bose Corporation

boAt

Edifier

Harman International

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vizio Inc.

TCL Corporation

2 Expect LLC

Altec Lansing Inc.

B & W Group Ltd.

Market Segmentations of the Sound Bar Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Sound Bar market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Active Sound Bar

Passive Sound Bar

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wired

HDMI Cable

Optical cable

Coaxial Cable

Others

Wireless

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Table-top

Wall-mounted

Regional Outlook of the Sound Bar Market

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

